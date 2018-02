Feb 6 (Reuters) -

* PERRY ELLIS‘S FOUNDER MAKES BID TO BUY THE APPAREL COMPANY- WSJ,CITING SOURCES

* GEORGE FELDENKREIS SENT LETTER TO PERRY ELLIS' BOARD TUESDAY PROPOSING DEAL AT $27.50 A SHARE, OR ABOUT $430 MILLION- WSJ,CITING SOURCES Source on.wsj.com/2C03Pwh