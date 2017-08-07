BRIEF-Pershing Square announces nominees for election to ADP board

1 分钟阅读
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Holdings Ltd
* Pershing Square announces nominees for election to the board of directors of ADP
* Says proposed three directors for election to board of ADP
* Says also announced that it will hold a public webcast for investors on Thursday, August 17, 2017
* Pershing Square - nominees, who will be proposed at ADP's forthcoming annual meeting of shareholders, are: Bill Ackman, Veronica Hagen, V. Paul Unruh
* Pershing Square - Hagen And Unruh are independent and do not have any prior business or personal relationships with Pershing Square