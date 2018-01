BRIEF-PetIQ, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Acquire VIP Petcare

Jan 8 (Reuters) - PetIQ Inc:

* PETIQ INC - ACQUISITION ANTICIPATED TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $450 MILLION TO $500 MILLION IN COMBINED COMPANY PRO FORMA 2018 NET SALES

* PETIQ INC - TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY PETIQ‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* PETIQ INC - ‍TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $220 MILLION​

* PETIQ INC - UNDER TERMS OF TRANSACTION AGREEMENT, VIP WILL BECOME A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PETIQ

* PETIQ, INC. ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE VIP PETCARE

* PETIQ INC - SEES 2017 PRELIMINARY NET SALES OF $266 MILLION TO $267 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 33% TO 34% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* PETIQ INC - SEES 2018 PRO FORMA NET SALES OF $450 MILLION TO $500 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 70% TO 90% YEAR-OVER-YEAR