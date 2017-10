BRIEF-Petmed Express Q2 earnings per share $0.43

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Petmed Express Inc:

* Petmed Express D/B/A 1-800-petmeds announces record second quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.43

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales $66.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $63.4 million

* Petmed Express Inc - ‍new order sales increased 9 pct, to $11.6 million for quarter ended September 30, 2017​

* Petmed Express Inc - ‍online sales for quarter ended september 30, 2017 were approximately 84 pct of all sales compared to 82 pct for same quarter prior year​