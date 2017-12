Dec 14 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp:

* PETROBRAS AND EXXONMOBIL FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE

* EXXONMOBIL - PETROBRAS AND EXXONMOBIL WILL EVALUATE “AREAS OF MUTUAL INTEREST”

* EXXONMOBIL - CO, PETROBRAS WILL EVALUATE AREAS OF MUTUAL INTEREST INCLUDING EXPLORATION, PRODUCTION, GAS & CHEMICALS BOTH INSIDE AND OUTSIDE BRAZIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: