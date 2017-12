Nov 29 (Reuters) - PetroShale Inc:

* PETROSHALE ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

* PETROSHALE INC - ‍RECORDED AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 1,894 BOE PER DAY, 23 PCT HIGHER THAN 1,540 BOE PER DAY IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: