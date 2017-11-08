BRIEF-Peyto announces Q3 FFO per share c$0.85

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Peyto Exploration & Development Corp
* Peyto announces Q3 2017 results, earnings per share up 93%
* Q3 FFO per share c$0.85
* Peyto Exploration & Development Corp - Q3 2017 production of 612 MMCFE/D (101,951 boe/d) was up 6pct from q3 2016
* Peyto Exploration & Development - board has approved a preliminary first half 2018 budget which includes a capital program of approximately $150 million
* Peyto Exploration & Development Corp - for second half of 2018, Peyto intends to embark on a larger capital program of approximately $300 million