BRIEF-Peyto announces Q3 FFO per share c$0.85
2017年11月8日 / 晚上9点46分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Peyto announces Q3 FFO per share c$0.85

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Peyto Exploration & Development Corp

* Peyto announces Q3 2017 results, earnings per share up 93%

* Q3 FFO per share c$0.85

* Peyto Exploration & Development Corp - ‍Q3 2017 production of 612 MMCFE/D (101,951 boe/d) was up 6pct from q3 2016​

* Peyto Exploration & Development - ‍board has approved a preliminary first half 2018 budget which includes a capital program of approximately $150 million​

* Peyto Exploration & Development Corp - ‍for second half of 2018, Peyto intends to embark on a larger capital program of approximately $300 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
