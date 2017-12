BRIEF-Pfizer Announces Updated Progression-Free Survival Results

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* UPDATED DATA FROM PHASE 3 TRIAL OF IBRANCE® (PALBOCICLIB) PLUS LETROZOLE IN ER+, HER2- METASTATIC BREAST CANCER CONFIRM IMPROVEMENT IN PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL

* - UPDATED DATA CONSISTENT WITH RESULTS FROM PRIMARY ANALYSIS FOR PALOMA-2

* SAYS ‍OVERALL SURVIVAL DATA WERE NOT YET MATURE AT TIME OF THIS UPDATED PFS ANALYSIS​

* - UPDATED DATA DEMONSTRATE THAT COMBINATION OF IBRANCE PLUS LETROZOLE REDUCED RISK OF DISEASE PROGRESSION BY 44 PERCENT