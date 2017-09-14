FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pfizer, Astellas report positive top-line results from phase 3 PROSPER trial of XTANDI
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 上午9点14分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Pfizer, Astellas report positive top-line results from phase 3 PROSPER trial of XTANDI

2 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* Pfizer and Astellas announce positive top-line results from phase 3 prosper trial of XTANDI (enzalutamide) in patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

* Phase 3 prosper trial met its primary endpoint​

* Preliminary safety analysis of PROSPER trial appears consistent with safety profile of XTANDI in previous clinical trials​

* In study of patients taking XTANDI who earlier received docetaxel, 1% of XTANDI patients versus 0.3% of placebo patients died from infections or sepsis​

* In study of chemotherapy-naïve patients, 1 patient in each treatment group (0.1%) had an infection resulting in death​

* In placebo-controlled patients taking XTANDI who earlier got docetaxel, grade 3 or higher adverse reactions reported among 47% of XTANDI patients​

* In placebo-controlled study of chemotherapy-naïve patients, grade 3-4 adverse reactions were reported in 44% of XTANDI patients​

* In bicalutamide-controlled study of chemotherapy-naïve patients, grade 3-4 adverse reactions were reported in 38.8% of XTANDI patients​

* Hypertension occurred in 11% of xtandi patients and 4% of placebo patients in two placebo-controlled trials​

* No patients experienced hypertensive crisis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

