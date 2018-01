BRIEF-Pfizer CEO Says No Pressure To Immediately Do Deals

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER SEES $2 BILLION IMPACT OF PATENT EXPIRATIONS EACH YEAR THROUGH 2020

* PFIZER CEO SAYS REVIEWING CAPITAL ALLOCATION PLANS UNDER NEW TAX CODE

* PRIZER SAYS ABOUT $24 BILLION CEILING ON REPATRIATION OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 2018

* PFIZER CFO SAYS EXPECTS TO SUSTAIN ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 17 PERCENT PER YEAR GOING FOREWARD

* PFIZER CEO SAYS NO PRESSURE TO IMMEDIATELY DO DEALS, HAS CAPACITY TO DO BOTH SMALL AND LARGE DEALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)