Nov 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc-

* Pfizer names Albert Bourla chief operating officer

* Pfizer - ‍albert Bourla has been group president of co’s innovative health business since beginning of 2016​

* Pfizer - ‍effective Jan. 1, 2018, John Young, group president, Pfizer Essential Health becomes group president, Pfizer Innovative Health​

* Pfizer - ‍angela Hwang will succeed John Young as group president, Pfizer Essential Health​