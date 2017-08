Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Q2 worldwide Ibrance revenue $853 million versus $514 million

* Pfizer Inc - Q2 worldwide total Lyrica revenue $1,254‍​ million versus $1,261 million

* Pfizer Inc - Q2 worldwide Lipitor revenue $‍​445 million versus $461 million

* Pfizer Inc - qtrly worldwide Prevnar family revenue $1,154 million versus $1,258 million