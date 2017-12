Dec 21 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* PFIZER - COMPENSATION COMMITTEE APPROVED INCREASE IN COO ALBERT BOURLA’S ANNUAL BASE SALARY FROM $1.18 MILLION TO $1.4 MILLION EFFECTIVE AS OF JAN 1, 2018

* PFIZER - CORRESPONDING INCREASE IN BOURLA'S ANNUAL TARGET CASH INCENTIVE OPPORTUNITY FROM $1.2 MILLION FOR 2017 TO $1.4 MILLION FOR 2018 - SEC FILING