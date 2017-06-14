FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
2017年6月14日 / 下午5点30分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Pfizer to have exclusive rights to distribute, commercialize CRESEMBA in Europe

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc:

* Pfizer receives exclusive commercialization rights in Europe for CRESEMBA, a novel treatment for potentially life-threatening fungal infections among immunocompromised patients

* Pfizer will have exclusive rights to distribute and commercialize CRESEMBA in Europe, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy and UK

* Pfizer will be responsible for additional CRESEMBA launches, predominantly in Europe, which are expected throughout 2017 and 2018​

* Basilea will remain marketing authorization holder for CRESEMBA in European Union Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

