Dec 15 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co:

* P&G APPOINTS JOSEPH JIMENEZ OF NOVARTIS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* P&G - APPOINTED JOSEPH JIMENEZ, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF NOVARTIS AG, TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 1, 2018