BRIEF-P&G posts Q1 core earnings per share $1.09

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co
* P&G announces first quarter earnings
* Q1 core earnings per share $1.09
* Q1 earnings per share $1.06 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $16.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $16.7 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* P&G - P&G said it is maintaining its guidance for organic sales growth in range of two to three percent for fiscal 2018
* P&G - qtrly beauty segment organic sales increased five percent versus year ago
* P&G qtrly organic sales increased one percent
* P&G - qtrly fabric and home care segment organic sales increased two percent versus year ago driven by gains in fabric care
* P&G - qtrly baby, feminine and family care segment organic sales decreased one percent versus prior year
* P&G - estimates all-in sales growth of about three percent for fiscal 2018
* P&G - maintains expectation for fiscal 2018 core earnings per share growth of five to seven percent versus fiscal 2017 core eps of $3.92
* P&G - on track to deliver its targets for fiscal year
* P&G - fiscal 2018 gaap eps estimate includes approximately $0.10 per share of non-core restructuring costs
* P&G - maintaining fiscal 2018 core eps growth estimates despite over $100 million commodity cost headwinds from hurricanes that impacted gulf coast in Sept.
* P&G - fiscal 2018 all-in GAAP earnings per share are expected to decrease 26 pct to 28 pct versus fiscal year 2017 GAAP EPS of $5.59
* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.17, revenue view $67.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S