BRIEF-PG&E Announces Suspension Of Dividend, Citing Uncertainty Related To Causes And Potential Liabilities Associated With Northern California Wildfires

Dec 20 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp:

* PG&E ANNOUNCES SUSPENSION OF DIVIDEND, CITING UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO CAUSES AND POTENTIAL LIABILITIES ASSOCIATED WITH NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

* PG&E - DETERMINED TO SUSPEND QTRLY DIVIDEND, BEGINNING WITH Q4, CITING UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO LIABILITIES ASSOCIATED WITH NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

* PG&E- BOARD OF CORP‘S UTILITY UNIT, PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO, DETERMINED TO SUSPEND DIVIDEND ON UTILITY‘S PREFERRED STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: