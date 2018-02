BRIEF-PG&E Corp reports qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.22

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Pg&E Corp:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS $0.63 ‍​

* GAAP RESULTS INCLUDE ITEMS MANAGEMENT DOES NOT CONSIDER PART OF NORMAL, ONGOING OPERATIONS, WHICH TOTALED $243 MILLION AFTER-TAX FOR YEAR

* NOT PROVIDING AT THIS TIME IIC GUIDANCE FOR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS‍​

* IIC GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS NOT PROVIDED DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.68 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* 2018 IIC GUIDANCE OF $72 MILLION-$122 MILLION AFTER-TAX FOR KNOWN COSTS TO CLEAR PIPELINE RIGHTS-OF-WAY, AMONG OTHERS

* SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX ‍OF $6.3 BILLION; SEES 2018 TOTAL RATEBASE OF $37 BILLION​

* ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS, INCURRED ONE-TIME CHARGE OF $147 MILLION DURING QUARTER AS A RESULT OF TCJA‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2EssQFw) Further company coverage: