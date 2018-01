Jan 17 (Reuters) - PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY:

* PG&E LAUNCHES NEW PROGRAM TO ACCELERATE ELECTRIC VEHICLE ADOPTION IN NORTHERN AND CENTRAL CALIFORNIA

* PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC COMPANY SAYS THE NEW THREE-YEAR PROGRAM OFFICIALLY STARTS IN 2018, & CONTINUES THROUGH 2020, WITH A BUDGET OF $130 MILLION