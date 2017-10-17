BRIEF-‍PG&E nears electric restoration completion

Oct 16 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp:

* ‍PG&E nears electric restoration completion; gas restoration more than 60 percent complete in communities impacted by northern california wildfires​

* ‍Since Monday, Oct. 9, PG&E has restored power to more than 94 percent of customers that lost power during wildfires​

* ‍currently, there are approximately 22,000 electric customers without power in fire-impacted areas​

* PG&E Corp- by late monday night, anticipates restoring service to essentially all electric customers able to receive it, once approval granted by cal fire​