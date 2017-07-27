BRIEF-PG&E reaffirms FY forecsat for non-gaap EPS of $3.55-$3.75

July 27 (Reuters) - Pg&E Corp

* Qtrly gaap net income was $0.79 per share; qtrly non-gaap earnings from operations were $0.86 per share‍​‍​

* pg&e corp - reaffirming fy guidance for projected non-gaap earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share‍​

* pg&e corp - is updating 2017 guidance for projected gaap earnings to the range of $3.54 to $3.79 per share

* Qtrly total operating revenue $4.25 billion versus $4.17 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $4.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.67, revenue view $18.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* pg&e corp - gaap results include items not part of normal, ongoing operations,totaled $50 million of pre-tax earnings, or $0.07 per share, for quarter‍​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2vMiXvk) Further company coverage: