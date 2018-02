Feb 9 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp:

* PG&E AND JOINT PARTIES WILL NOT SEEK CPUC REHEARING ON DCPP JOINT PROPOSAL DECISION, PG&E TO WITHDRAW FEDERAL LICENSE RENEWAL APPLICATION

* PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS‍ CPUC APPROVED SEVERAL ELEMENTS OF AGREEMENT, INCLUDING APPROVAL TO CEASE PLANT OPERATIONS ONCE NRC OPERATING LICENSES EXPIRE