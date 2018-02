Feb 1 (Reuters) - Phaserx Inc:

* PHASERX - ON JAN 31, 2018, CO AND ROIVANT ENTERED INTO AN ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT, MEMORIALIZING FOREGOING TERMS OF ROIVANT’S BID - SEC FILING

* PHASERX - PURSUANT TO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT, CLOSING OF SALE OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF ASSETS OF COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON FEB 2, 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2DRXLHU) Further company coverage: