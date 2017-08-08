FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
BRIEF-PHH Corp comments on settlement with U.S. Department of Justice
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月8日 / 下午12点51分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-PHH Corp comments on settlement with U.S. Department of Justice

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - PHH Corp

* PHH Corporation comments on settlement with U.S. Department of Justice

* PHH Corp - ‍Under terms of agreements, PHH will pay approximately $75 million in aggregate to DOJ.​

* PHH - ‍settlement covers certain mortgage loans insured by Federal Housing Administration during period between January 1, 2006 and December 31, 2011​

* PHH Corp - ‍Settlement agreements also cover certain mortgage loans insured by VA, and certain mortgage loans sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac​

* PHH Corp - ‍"We have agreed to resolve these matters, which cover certain legacy origination and underwriting activities, without admitting liability"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below