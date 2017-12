Dec 29 (Reuters) - Phi Inc:

* PHI INC SAYS ON DEC 26, ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED & RESTATED LOAN AGREEMENT DATED SEPT 18, 2013 - SEC FILING

* PHI INC - ‍FIFTH AMENDMENT EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT FROM OCTOBER 1, 2018 TO MARCH 7, 2019 - SEC FILING​

* PHI INC - AMENDMENT ALSO DECREASES SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT FROM $150 MILLION TO $130 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2EdIHEW) Further company coverage: