BRIEF-Phibro Animal Health Corp posts Q3 ‍adj. EPS $0.38​​

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Phibro Animal Health Corp

* Phibro Animal Health Corp - qtrly ‍net sales of $193 million, an increase of $5 million, or 3 pct​

* Phibro Animal Health Corp - qtrly ‍diluted EPS of $0.39​

* Phibro Animal Health Corp - qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS of $0.38​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $189.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Phibro Animal Health Corp - ‍reaffirmed financial guidance for fiscal year 2018 as initially presented in August 30, 2017 press release​