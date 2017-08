July 5 (Reuters) - Phibro Animal Health Corp:

* Phibro Animal Health Corporation and Zydus Cadila announce their intention to license Phibro's poultry vaccine technologies

* Phibro Animal Health - to enter into long-term arrangement to license Phibro's poultry vaccine technologies to new vaccine manufacturing facility to be built by Zydus Cadila