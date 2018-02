BRIEF-Phibro Animal Health Qtrly Diluted EPS OF $0.17

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Phibro Animal Health Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS SECOND QUARTER AND UPDATED ANNUAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* QTRLY NET SALES OF $206 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $14 MILLION, OR 7%

* QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.17

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.44​

* STATUTORY FEDERAL INCOME TAX RATE WILL BE 21.0% FOR OUR FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2018.

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.38 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES WAS $14.2 MILLION AND $5.9 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 2016, RESPECTIVELY

* PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH - INCREASED EXPECTED FISCAL YEAR 2018 SALES BY $20 MILLION AND $35 MILLION FOR ANIMAL HEALTH SEGMENT & CONSOLIDATED TOTAL, RESPECTIVELY

* PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH - FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 SEES ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED BY $0.10 TO $0.11 PER SHARE, COMPARED WITH INITIAL GUIDANCE