Axon Enterprise Inc

* Axon - ‍announced Philadelphia Police Department’s agency-wide purchase of Axon Body 2 Cameras, Digital Evidence Management System, evidence.com​

* Axon Enterprise Inc - ‍order of 4,500 Axon Body Cameras was received in Q2 of 2017 and will ship in nine phases through 2021​