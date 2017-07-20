FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 天前
BRIEF-Philip Morris International qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS $1.14​
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 中午11点45分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Philip Morris International qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS $1.14​

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc:

* Philip Morris International Inc qtrly ‍reported diluted earnings per share of $1.14​

* Philip Morris International Inc qtrly reported net revenues of $19.3 billion, up by 1.5%

* Philip Morris International Inc qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.14​

* Philip Morris International Inc qtrly net revenues, excluding excise taxes, of $6.9 billion, up by 4.0%

* Philip Morris International Inc qtrly ‍cigarette shipment volume of 193.5 billion units, down by 7.5%​

* Philip Morris International Inc qtrly ‍total cigarette and heated tobacco unit shipment volume of 199.9 billion, down by 5.0%​

* Philip Morris International Inc - ‍PMI revises, for currency only, its 2017 full-year reported diluted earnings per share to a range of $4.78 to $4.93​

* Philip Morris International - 2017 forecast anticipates net revenue growth, excluding excise taxes, of over 7%, excluding currency and acquisitions

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.23, revenue view $7.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below