BRIEF-Philip Morris International qtrly ‍adj. EPS $1.27​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc :

* Qtrly ‍reported diluted earnings per share of $1.27​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.27​

* Revises 2017 full-year reported diluted eps forecast to a range of $4.75 to $4.80​

* Qtrly ‍cigarette shipment volume of 198.5 billion units, down by 4.1%​

* Qtrly ‍reported net revenues of $20.6 billion, up by 3.5%​

* Qtrly ‍net revenues, excluding excise taxes, of $7.5 billion, up by 7.0%​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.38, revenue view $7.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: