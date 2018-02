BRIEF-Philip Morris International Reports Qtrly Adj EPS Of $1.31

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International Inc:

* PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC. (PMI) REPORTS 2017 RESULTS; EXCLUDING CURRENCY & TAX ITEMS, FULL-YEAR 2017 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GROWTH OF 10%; PROVIDES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE FORECAST

* PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL QTRLY ‍NET REVENUE EX. EXCISE TAXES $8.3 BILLION, UP 19 PERCENT

* PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL QTRLY ‍REPORTED NET REVENUE $21.6 BILLION, UP 12.5 PERCENT

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44

* QTRLY CIGARETTE AND HEATED TOBACCO UNIT SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 212.1 BILLION, UP BY 3.8%

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.31

* SEES ‍FY 2018 REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FORECAST TO BE IN A RANGE OF $5.20 TO $5.35​

* SEES ‍FY 2018 NET REVENUE GROWTH, EXCLUDING EXCISE TAXES, OF OVER 8.0%, EXCLUDING CURRENCY​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.35 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S