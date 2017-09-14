Sept 14 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips Nv:

* Efficacy of Philips’ Stellarex .035” low-dose drug-coated balloon demonstrated in clinical trial at two years

* Koninklijke Philips NV says ‍data shows Stellarex demonstrates higher efficacy and patency results, longer treatment durability compared to uncoated balloon​

* Koninklijke Philips NV -‍ 2 year data from ILLUMENATE EURCT validates durable clinical performance of Stellarex low-dose drug-coated balloon​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: