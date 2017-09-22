FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners announces private placement of $750 mln series A perpetual convertible preferred units and $300 million common units
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月22日 / 中午12点05分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners announces private placement of $750 mln series A perpetual convertible preferred units and $300 million common units

1 分钟阅读

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners LP

* Phillips 66 Partners announces private placement of $750 million series A perpetual convertible preferred units and $300 million common units

* Phillips 66 Partners - ‍ entered deal to sell $750 million of newly issued series a perpetual convertible preferred units at price of $54.27/preferred unit​

* Phillips 66 Partners LP - ‍ has entered into an agreement to sell 6.3 million common units at $47.59 per common unit in a private placement​

* Phillips 66 Partners - to use proceeds from offering to fund acquisition of 25 percent interest in each of Dakota Access,Energy Transfer Crude Oil Company

* Phillips 66 Partners - to also use proceeds from offering to fund acquisition of a 100 percent interest in Merey Sweeny, L.P Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

