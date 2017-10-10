FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners prices $650 million senior notes offering
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
深度分析
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月10日 / 晚上8点46分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners prices $650 million senior notes offering

1 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Partners Lp

* Phillips 66 Partners prices $650 million senior notes offering

* Phillips 66 Partners Lp - ‍ priced $500 million aggregate principal amount of 3.75 percent unsecured senior notes due 2028

* Phillips 66 Partners Lp - priced $150 million aggregate principal amount of 4.68 percent unsecured senior notes due 2045 in underwritten public offering​

* Phillips 66 Partners Lp - ‍2028 notes offered at price to public of 99.620 percent of PAR, new 2045 notes offered at price to public of 100.024 percent of PAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below