Philly Shipyard Asa:

* PHILLY SHIPYARD PLACES TOTE CONTAINERSHIP PROJECT ON HOLD AND CONSIDERS ALTERNATIVE PROJECTS

* PHILLY SHIPYARD ASA SAYS TOTE AND PHILLY SHIPYARD, INC. (PSI) WILL NOT EXTEND THEIR LETTER OF INTENT (LOI), WHICH IS SET TO EXPIRE ON JANUARY 31, 2018