Sept 21 (Reuters) - Lsc Communications Inc

* Phoenix Color Corp acquires Moore-Langen Printing Company from LSC Communications Inc

* ALJ Regional Holdings - co, Phoenix to finance acquisition by amending ALJ’s existing term loan with Cerberus Business Finance​, among other things

* ALJ Regional Holdings - also ‍expect to finance deal by private offering​ of $1.5 million stock, use $1 million from stock option exercise​ by executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: