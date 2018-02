BRIEF-Phoenix Mecano FY Consolidated Gross Sales Up At EUR 627.6 Mln

Feb 15 (Reuters) - PHOENIX MECANO AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED GROSS SALES INCREASED FROM EUR 583.2 MILLION TO EUR 627.6 MILLION (UP 7.6%)

* FY INCOMING ORDERS ROSE FROM EUR 598.0 MILLION TO EUR 642.3 MILLION

* FY UNAUDITED NET SALES GREW FROM EUR 577.5 MILLION TO EUR 621.7 MILLION (UP 7.7%)

* EXPECTS TO SEE FURTHER GROWTH IN SALES AND OPERATING RESULT IN 2018

* FY ‍PROVISIONAL OPERATING CASH FLOW INCREASED BY 12% FROM EUR 59.8 MILLION TO AROUND EUR 67 MILLION​ Source text - bit.ly/2EtxX9i Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)