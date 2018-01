BRIEF-Phoenix New Media Announces Extension Of Loans To Yidian And Related Financing Update

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Phoenix New Media Ltd:

* PHOENIX NEW MEDIA ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF LOANS TO YIDIAN AND RELATED FINANCING UPDATE

* PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD - BOARD AUTHORIZED COMPANY TO EXTEND TERMS OF TWO LOANS PREVIOUSLY GRANTED TO PARTICLE INC BY SIX MONTHS

* PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD - ONE OF TWO LOANS WITH A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF US$14.8 MILLION WAS GRANTED IN AUGUST 2016, WILL MATURE IN AUGUST 2018 AFTER EXTENSION

* PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD - OTHER LOAN WITH A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF RMB 74 MILLION WAS GRANTED IN JANUARY 2017 AND WILL MATURE IN JULY 2018 AFTER EXTENSION