1 个月前
BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces receipt of SAPPRFT notice
2017年6月23日 / 中午12点15分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Phoenix New Media announces receipt of SAPPRFT notice

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 23 (Reuters) - Phoenix New Media Ltd

* Phoenix new media announces receipt of sapprft notice

* Phoenix new media - will continue to take measures to strengthen content management, make sure all content are copyrighted, regulated, in order to continue co's video, audio operation

* Phoenix new media-notice requires co to suspend its ifeng video and audio services due to lack of internet audio-visual program transmission license

* Phoenix new media - notice also requires co to suspend ifeng video and audio services due to certain commentary programs violates government regulations

* Phoenix new media ltd - company believes that daily operation of phoenix new media will not be impacted by the process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

