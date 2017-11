Nov 13 (Reuters) - Phoenix New Media Ltd:

* Phoenix New Media reports third quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Qtrly ‍net income per class A and class B ordinary share RMB 0.06 ​

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue RMB 433 million to RMB 448 million

* Q3 revenue rose 18.2 percent to RMB 425.6 million