14 小时前
BRIEF-Photronics announces investment agreement to expand FPD manufacturing into China
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月14日 / 晚上8点19分 / 14 小时前

BRIEF-Photronics announces investment agreement to expand FPD manufacturing into China

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Photronics Inc

* Photronics Inc - ‍plan to invest a minimum of $160 million over next five years​

* Photronics Inc - through unit, will build and operate a facility to engage in research and development, manufacture and sale of FPD photomasks​

* Photronics Inc- ‍financing for project will be a mix of transferred capital and cash, with option of local financing​

* Photronics Inc - unit ‍has signed an investment agreement with Hefei State High-Tech Industry Development Zone​

* Photronics Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, Photronics, through its subsidiary, will build and operate a facility to engage in research and development​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

