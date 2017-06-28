FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust announces $735 mln of executed purchase, sale agreements
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月28日 / 晚上8点16分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust announces $735 mln of executed purchase, sale agreements

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Physicians Realty Trust:

* Physicians realty trust announces $735.0 million of executed purchase and sale agreements, including the pending acquisition of the BAYLOR CHARLES A. SAMMONS cancer center

* Physicians realty trust - acquisition guidance for 2017 increased from a range of $800 million to $1.0 billion to a range of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion

* Physicians realty trust says acquisition guidance for 2017 increased from a range of $800 million to $1.0 billion to a range of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion

* Physicians realty trust-estimate net income, normalized ffo will also be reduced by $0.03 per share, op unit on fully diluted basis for quarter ending june 30

* Physicians realty-for quarter ending june 30, to recognize increased g&a expenses causing reduction to net income, normalized ffo of $0.005/share and op unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below