Dec 1 (Reuters) - Physicians Realty Trust:

* PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST - ‍ON DEC 1, 2017, PHYSICIANS REALTY L.P. ISSUED $350.0 MILLION 3.950% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028​

* PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST SAYS NOTES WILL MATURE ON JANUARY 15, 2028 - SEC FILING​ Source text: [bit.ly/2i8LOEy] Further company coverage: