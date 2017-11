Nov 1 (Reuters) - Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc

* Piedmont office realty trust reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.87

* Q3 core FFO per share $0.42

* Piedmont office realty trust inc sees ‍2017 nareit ffo and core FFO per diluted share $1.74 - $1.76​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: