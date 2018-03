Feb 28 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Entertainment Inc:

* PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES RECORD DATE AND SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS RELATED TO ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY PENN NATIONAL GAMING

* PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT - ‍WILL HOLD SPECIAL MEETING ON MARCH 29, 2018 TO VOTE ON MATTERS RELATED TO PROPOSED DEAL BY PENN NATIONAL GAMING​