BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.39

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Pinnacle Foods Inc
* Pinnacle Foods reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.55 to $2.60
* Q3 earnings per share $0.39 including items
* Q3 sales $749.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $753 million
* Pinnacle Foods Inc - reaffirmed its full-year guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share
* Pinnacle Foods Inc - continue on track to achieve long-term margin target for 2019 and beyond
* Pinnacle Foods Inc - expect adjusted gross margin for full year of 2017 even with year-ago
* Pinnacle Foods Inc - benefit of 53(rd) week is expected to add approximately 1% to net sales and $0.03 to adjusted diluted EPS for year
* Pinnacle Foods Inc - capital expenditures for 2017 are now estimated to be approximately $100 million
* Pinnacle Foods Inc - qtrly underlying sales growth of 3.1% was driven by volume/mix growth of 2.5%
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S