4 天前
BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services reports Q2 loss per share $0.26
2017年8月1日 / 上午10点13分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Pioneer Energy Services reports Q2 loss per share $0.26

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pioneer Energy Services Corp

* Pioneer Energy Services reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.26

* Q2 revenue $107.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $104.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $0.21 excluding items

* Pioneer Energy Services - In Q3 of 2017, production services segment revenue is estimated to be up approximately 5% to 10% as compared to Q2 of 2017

* Anticipate being cash flow neutral in second half of year

* Drilling services segment margin is expected to be approximately $8,100 to $8,500 per day in Q3

* Estimate total capital expenditures for 2017 to be approximately $56 million to $59 million

* Intend to remain disciplined in capital expenditure program this year

* Pioneer Energy - Continued to benefit from higher customer activity that began late last year in both co's production services & drilling services unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

