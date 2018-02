BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Plans To Divest South Texas, Raton And West Panhandle Assets

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co:

* PRESS RELEASE - PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES PLANS TO DIVEST SOUTH TEXAS, RATON AND WEST PANHANDLE ASSETS

* PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO - ‍EAGLE FORD ASSETS BEING SOLD REPRESENT ALL OF PIONEER‘S 46% WORKING INTEREST IN PLAY​

* PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO - ‍PIONEER WILL SEPARATELY DIVEST ITS ACREAGE IN SINOR NEST WILCOX FIELD​

* PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO - EXPECTS TO OPEN DATA ROOMS FOR PLANNED DIVESTITURES LATER IN Q1 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: