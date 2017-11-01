FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Co reports Q3 loss per share $0.13
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 晚上8点39分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Co reports Q3 loss per share $0.13

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co

* Pioneer natural resources company reports third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co says ‍adjusted results for Q3 were earnings of $80 million after tax, or $0.48 per diluted share.​

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co says ‍company’s capital budget for 2017 is being increased from $2.7 billion to $2.75 billion​

* In Q3 production of 276 thousand barrels oil equivalent per day (MBOEPD), up 17 MBOEPD compared to Q2 2017

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co says Q4 ‍production costs are expected to average $7.50 per BOE to $9.50 per BOE​

* Q4 production is forecasted to average 292 MBOEPD to 302 MBOEPD

* Qtrly total revenues and other income $1.46 billion versus $1.19 billion

* Q3 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below